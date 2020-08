(234) - Godmanchester

Friday, 21st August



There is a storm coming. So I got up and out and drove to Godmanchester to catch the stunning early morning sunrise before the clouds rolled in.



I like this spot. I can see myself spending more time here, early in the morning. At least whilst I can, for in a couple of months I fear it will be too dark for me to do anything much at 6am outdoors. Not sure how I will cope with that.