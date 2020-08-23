Previous
(236) - Dull by hd80
(236) - Dull

Sunday, 23rd August

It's been a really productive weekend. I feel like I am coming out of a bit of a mental slump as I can now allow myself to get excited about my new office space.

The weather, however, has turned, so we spent our afternoon snack time eating ice cream in the car looking at the dull, uninspiring roof of a garden centre.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
