(237) - Norfolk

Monday, 24th August



This morning I managed to secure a morning to myself. So I got up early and jumped in the car and went to scout out a couple of beaches in Norfolk. I don't know what I really expected, in reality it was a lot of hectic driving to be there and back home before lunch, but I managed it. I found a lovely spot in Holkham where I sat for an hour before the hoards of holiday makers descended.



It was never going to allow me to return a changed person, my recovery will take a lot longer than that. But it gave me some ideas.