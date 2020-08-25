(238) - Setback

Tuesday, 25th August



Another storm....



Today was supposed to be a family day but it did not quite go to plan. The weather put paid to us doing much outside so we had a visit to a garden centre followed by a quick walk in Godmanchester.



This is my week off work. A chance for all of us to rest and recuperate. Typical that the weather is looking horrible and we have todo lists as long as our arms.



I think we will need to get away from home to have a proper break.