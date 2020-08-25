Previous
Next
(238) - Setback by hd80
238 / 365

(238) - Setback

Tuesday, 25th August

Another storm....

Today was supposed to be a family day but it did not quite go to plan. The weather put paid to us doing much outside so we had a visit to a garden centre followed by a quick walk in Godmanchester.

This is my week off work. A chance for all of us to rest and recuperate. Typical that the weather is looking horrible and we have todo lists as long as our arms.

I think we will need to get away from home to have a proper break.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise