(239) - Through The Window
(239) - Through The Window

Wednesday, 26th August

Looking through the rectangle window.

We are almost finished with my new office, I move in to it at the weekend. But now it's a case of cracking on and pushing to get it done.

Today was a quiet day, purposefully taking it easy after the chaos of the day before.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
Photo Details

