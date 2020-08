(240) - Texture

Thursday, 27th August



Tree trunk, Huntingdon Riverside.



I would like to be out taking photos of nice blue skies and rich colours, it is August after all. But that isn't possible due to the weather rain this country being a nightmare at times. There is another storm coming, and I am just keeping myself busy on house tasks.



Maybe September will bring nicer weather? Or is this now it for the year?