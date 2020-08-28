Previous
(241) - Barge by hd80
241 / 365

(241) - Barge

Friday, 28th August

I got up at first light on a cold winters morning... Except it isn't winter, its August. I want my sunshine.

Its times like this that I do miss travelling. The best thing I ever did for my mental health was to fly off to Australia in the cold dark winter months. To be instantly transported to summer for a few weeks was a massive boost physically and mentally. It's not always possible to do this though, not possible financially, not feasible in a pandemic, and much harder with a toddler.

But I will start travelling again. It will be harder, but we will manage it.
