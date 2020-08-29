(242) - Disjointed

Saturday, 29th August



2 different viewpoints:



1) It's been a really productive few days, made the most out of every day of annual leave I had. I did not rest much but I was energised by a lot of exciting tasks ticked off my list as I move into my new office space in my house. I also got to spend a lot more time with my daughter and she loved it. My wife appreciated a few more opportunities to share the load.



2) Its been an exhausting few days, most of my annual leave was taken up with stuff on my todo list. I did not rest much and feel its been a wasted opportunity to relax and unwind. My daughter was hard work at times and being there during the day drained me a bit. My wife did not get much chance of a break as I tried to balance parenting and my long todo list as I race to get my office ready by the time I get back to work.



Maybe there is an element of truth in both, but over the week I know what viewpoint I have gravitated towards. It's important to take stock of your mental state and catch the negative self thought. Its no less valid, but being too negative can enforce a pattern.



Viewpoint 1 is perfectly valid for me, I wonder how I would be feeling if that was my default position?



One thing that made me think as I walked through this grave yard? Life is too short, got to stop worrying and enjoy myself a bit more.