(244) - Back To Work by hd80
(244) - Back To Work

Monday, 31st August

Back working after a week off, now all moved into my new space. Of course this would be the day my daughter wakes me up at 4am.

I took the opportunity get a really early morning coffee. Watching the sun come up over the river like I do from time to time. It’s a view that never really gets old though.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
