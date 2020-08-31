Sign up
(244) - Back To Work
Monday, 31st August
Back working after a week off, now all moved into my new space. Of course this would be the day my daughter wakes me up at 4am.
I took the opportunity get a really early morning coffee. Watching the sun come up over the river like I do from time to time. It’s a view that never really gets old though.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
31st August 2020 6:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
