(248) - Nothing To Report by hd80
248 / 365

(248) - Nothing To Report

Friday, 4th September

I am deliberately taking every opportunity to get out in the morning whilst there is sunlight. This means I am capturing more sun rises.

Nothing else to say, but brighter than the day before.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
