(249) - Realisations

Saturday, 5th September



This morning I was fairly prepared. I saw the weather forecast as I was eating breakfast and took the opportunity to go sit in the park and wait for the sun to come up.



It was cold, and left me with 2 realisations:



- I deliberately left the camera at home, because I trust my phone better than the soft kit lens on the Olympus pen.



- It was really cold. And I must come to terms with the realisation that summer has passed, and the winter is coming.