249 / 365
(249) - Realisations
Saturday, 5th September
This morning I was fairly prepared. I saw the weather forecast as I was eating breakfast and took the opportunity to go sit in the park and wait for the sun to come up.
It was cold, and left me with 2 realisations:
- I deliberately left the camera at home, because I trust my phone better than the soft kit lens on the Olympus pen.
- It was really cold. And I must come to terms with the realisation that summer has passed, and the winter is coming.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
5th September 2020 6:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
