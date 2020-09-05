(249) - Realisations

Previous
Realisations
Realisations

Saturday, 5th September

This morning I was fairly prepared. I saw the weather forecast as I was eating breakfast and took the opportunity to go sit in the park and wait for the sun to come up.

It was cold, and left me with 2 realisations:

- I deliberately left the camera at home, because I trust my phone better than the soft kit lens on the Olympus pen.

- It was really cold. And I must come to terms with the realisation that summer has passed, and the winter is coming.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
68% complete

