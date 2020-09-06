Previous
(250) - Portraits by hd80
(250) - Portraits

Sunday, 6th September

Around 10 years ago, I took some photos. They were a set of self portraits, black and white, single light source. I came across them recently as I am currently in the process of uploading all my photos to a certain cloud storage provider.

What struck me when looking at those photos is how young I looked compared to this image, that in some ways is similar to those images I captured back in 2010.

I dare say I would look back at this image in 10 years and say the same thing, it’s all relative. But none of us are getting younger.
