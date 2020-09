(251) - New Dawn

Monday, 7th September



Today was my daughters first day at pre school. It has left us all feeling exhausted. Parenting is exhausting, I can spend all the time I want searching for peace and quiet and opportunities to recharge and recover, but its never going to happen fully when your time is in someone else's hands.



But pre school went well. A tiny step on the way to her gaining her own little bit of independence.