(256) - Picnic

Saturday, 12th September



In the busy crowded parks, full of the brainless, full of the loud... Full of those who don't care about social distancing, don't care about others, don't have the ability to care.. Parks have gone from being a sanctuary to an uncomfortable spot for me.



So instead sometimes we come here for a picnic. The wife gets to spend some time with her dad, the daughter likes to explore, and we are completely on our own.