(257) - Somersham by hd80
257 / 365

(257) - Somersham

Sunday, 13th September

Another new spot ticked off the list. Somersham nature reserve. Full of people fishing, smoking weed. 3/10, would not recommend.

Trying to decompress from the events of yesterday. Trying to make sense of September.

Not getting anywhere much. But I don't stop trying.
