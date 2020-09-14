Previous
(258) - Looking Up by hd80
258 / 365

(258) - Looking Up

Monday, 14th September

The Moon, Venus, and a plane heading off somewhere more exotic than here.

Maybe. I don't really know. The light was beautiful. This image looked lovely with my eyes, Less so with a phone camera.
Photo Details

