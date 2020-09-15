Previous
Next
(259) - In and out of Herts, Beds and Bucks by hd80
259 / 365

(259) - In and out of Herts, Beds and Bucks

Tuesday, 15th September

Today I visited friends.

Today I went shopping.

Today I went to a pub for the first time this year.

Today I stopped off at Ivinghoe Beacon, somewhere I have not been in over 10 years.

Today I picked up an arm chair.

Today I got too hot.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise