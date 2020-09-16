Sign up
(260) - Washing
Wednesday, 16th September
This week is very much a week for getting things done. The theme today is getting the car fixed.
Whatever is going on in the outside world, life goes on.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
