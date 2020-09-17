Previous
(261) - Roof by hd80
261 / 365

(261) - Roof

Thursday, 17th September

This week is very much a week for getting things done. The theme today is getting roof insulated.

Whatever is going on in the outside world, life goes on.
17th September 2020

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
71% complete



