(262) - Wake me up when September ends

Friday, 18th September



I am getting into a bit of a rut. It’s another morning by the river with my coffee watching the sun come up. Can think of worse ruts to get into, but it’s the same thing most days.



Truth be told I am a bit limited by what I can do with the time I have available. I have been rushing in the mornings as I have started oversleeping and not being up as early as I should.



That and I have just lost a bit of enthusiasm right now. Too much occupying my mind.