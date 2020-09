(263) - Digging

Saturday, 19th September



Digging out for fencing around the new play area. This is a project that I have been wanting to start for months. Having planned it out and considered all kinds of options, it felt a bit surreal to finally be making a start.



I spent most of the day pleasantly surprised at just how much energy I had to get on with the job, once I found my rhythm I was throwing up the posts quite quickly. Then I crashed and spent the evening feeling a bit ill and exhausted.



Lesson learnt.