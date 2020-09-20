Previous
(264) - Can't Stop Myself by hd80
264 / 365

(264) - Can't Stop Myself

Sunday, 20th September

Looking back at myself, what do I see?

I see someone who can't stop doing work when at home, who can't rest any more, who has to keep busy.

I see someone who needs to rest when at home, who can pick and choose jobs based on energy levels, who has the ability to rest when needed.

The gap between the two hasn't yet got any closer.
Paul Hudson

