Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
264 / 365
(264) - Can't Stop Myself
Sunday, 20th September
Looking back at myself, what do I see?
I see someone who can't stop doing work when at home, who can't rest any more, who has to keep busy.
I see someone who needs to rest when at home, who can pick and choose jobs based on energy levels, who has the ability to rest when needed.
The gap between the two hasn't yet got any closer.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
266
photos
2
followers
0
following
72% complete
View this month »
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
20th September 2020 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close