(265) - Back To Work by hd80
265 / 365

(265) - Back To Work

Monday, 21st September

First time this autumn wearing the woolly hat.

Big week coming up. Focusing on daily life, avoiding the news. I don't need any negativity in my life right now.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
