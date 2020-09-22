Previous
(266) - Last Day Of Summer by hd80
266 / 365

(266) - Last Day Of Summer

Tuesday, 22nd September

This is it. The last day of a long hard summer. As much as I would love the weather to stay, I know it can't last for ever. From the early constant blue skies of the March lockdown, to this, the warm sun rises of late September.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
72% complete

Photo Details

