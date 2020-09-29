Previous
Next
(273) - Part 2 - Nothing by hd80
273 / 365

(273) - Part 2 - Nothing

Tuesday, 29th September

I woke up on the sofa, after technically a nights sleep, but in reality it was about 8 naps. No appetite, feeling rubbish.

There is some conjecture as to whether this was my body shutting me down after weeks of stress, or just a stomach bug. It felt like a bug. But it caught me at my most run down.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise