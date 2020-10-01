(275) - Part 4 - Recovery

Thursday, 1st October



Out for a walk without feeling too exhausted. Still not up to full fitness though.



Back working, able to keep it together in meetings.



After every illness I am by now holding a kind of retrospective in my head, and this was no different.



Why has this happened?



Have I brought this on myself?



How can I stop it happening in future? How can I be healthier? How can I treat my health (both physical and mental) as a priority, and not something that I will deal with once my hectic todo list is complete?



And like every time I fall ill, it's a wake up call.