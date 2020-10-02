(276) - Part 5 - Glimpses

Friday, 2nd October



Back at my desk and the fatigue is almost gone. Appetite almost normal.



This week I have really let go:



- Slept when I needed

- Not looked at my todo list

- Stayed off social media

- Avoided the news

- Ate healthier

- Avoided coffee (this will only be temporary)



And it has given me glimpses of health. A lack of stress, just for a few minutes. Feeling awake and capable at times I am usually lethargic. Clarity of mind when there is usually fog.



It's not there all the time, I am still not 100%, but it's something to build on.