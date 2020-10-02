Sign up
(276) - Part 5 - Glimpses
Friday, 2nd October
Back at my desk and the fatigue is almost gone. Appetite almost normal.
This week I have really let go:
- Slept when I needed
- Not looked at my todo list
- Stayed off social media
- Avoided the news
- Ate healthier
- Avoided coffee (this will only be temporary)
And it has given me glimpses of health. A lack of stress, just for a few minutes. Feeling awake and capable at times I am usually lethargic. Clarity of mind when there is usually fog.
It's not there all the time, I am still not 100%, but it's something to build on.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
