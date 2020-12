(349) - Run

Monday, 14th December



An afternoon spent driving, picking up supplies, dropping off presents. It's all still uncertain about what we will be doing, or where we will be going, and to think it's Christmas next week.



I have not really driven anywhere, so it was nice to give my car a bit of a run. Something about long drives that I find enjoyable. Though it's better in the summer months than the cold dark winters nights.