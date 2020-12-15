Previous
(350) - Don't Fence Me In by hd80
350 / 365

(350) - Don't Fence Me In

Tuesday, 15th December

Work has started to slip into holiday mode, big tasks being put off till the new year, meetings being rescheduled.

In the mean time the garden has taken shape a fair amount these last couple of months. New fencing, and more empty space to explore.
