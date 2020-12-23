Previous
Next
(358) - Morning Streets by hd80
358 / 365

(358) - Morning Streets

Wednesday, 23rd December

Up and about before the sun with a coffee to get some fresh air. The rain has started, more to come. Warnings of very bad weather coming, coming up with Covid and Brexit to tie in together the season finale of 2020.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise