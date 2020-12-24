Previous
(359) - The Worst by hd80
359 / 365

(359) - The Worst

Thursday, 24th December

Lots of rain and flooding, peoples Christmas ruined. Tier 4 on Boxing Day. But we do have a Brexit deal, so that's something.

I took a photo this morning, just as a snapshot, then realised it was rubbish. Thought I would get a better photo later, but didn't. So there we go.
