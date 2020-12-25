(360) - The Big Day

Friday, 25th December



This has not felt like Christmas to be honest. I have not heard any carols, no Christmas music. Not watched any TV. But A has loved it.



Whilst it has been a bit stressful, it got to the evening and I allowed myself a positive thought. Today hasn't been too bad.



After everything this year has thrown at us, you would think we may be able to catch a break for today. But no.



The mother-in-law, visiting us for the day then got a notification on her app to self isolate. So now we wait. When it rains, it pours.



