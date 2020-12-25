Sign up
360 / 365
(360) - The Big Day
Friday, 25th December
This has not felt like Christmas to be honest. I have not heard any carols, no Christmas music. Not watched any TV. But A has loved it.
Whilst it has been a bit stressful, it got to the evening and I allowed myself a positive thought. Today hasn't been too bad.
After everything this year has thrown at us, you would think we may be able to catch a break for today. But no.
The mother-in-law, visiting us for the day then got a notification on her app to self isolate. So now we wait. When it rains, it pours.
This has not felt like Christmas to be honest. It hasn't felt like anything much.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
