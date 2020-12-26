Previous
(361) - Water Water Everywhere by hd80
361 / 365

(361) - Water Water Everywhere

Saturday, 26th December

We continue on, this time taking a walk around town. The flooding has brought out quite a few crowds, for a tier 4 area it feels a bit too busy. We did not stay around as it was cold.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
99% complete

