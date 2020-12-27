Sign up
(362) - The Walk
Sunday, 27th December
There isn't much to do right now but walk. Most things are closed, either because they are tier 4 restricted or flooded. The weather is cold, but it's important to get out of the house and into the fresh air from time to time.
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
