(362) - The Walk by hd80
362 / 365

(362) - The Walk

Sunday, 27th December

There isn't much to do right now but walk. Most things are closed, either because they are tier 4 restricted or flooded. The weather is cold, but it's important to get out of the house and into the fresh air from time to time.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
99% complete

Photo Details

