(363) - Frozen
Monday, 28th December
I have always found it an odd time of year. Its a week of eternal Sundays, a Groundhog Day where everything is the same and nobody really knows what day it is. Where time itself, seems frozen.
It's usually a time where I think ahead to the new year, and put in plans and goals for the next 12 months. A chance to wipe the slate clean.
But it doesn't feel like I can do any of that this time round. Instead I am bumbling from day to day in an unproductive, uncertain manner.
The new year will bring some certainty, it will being some routine. But for now I will take it a day at a time.
28th December 2020
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
