(363) - Frozen

Monday, 28th December



I have always found it an odd time of year. Its a week of eternal Sundays, a Groundhog Day where everything is the same and nobody really knows what day it is. Where time itself, seems frozen.



It's usually a time where I think ahead to the new year, and put in plans and goals for the next 12 months. A chance to wipe the slate clean.



But it doesn't feel like I can do any of that this time round. Instead I am bumbling from day to day in an unproductive, uncertain manner.



The new year will bring some certainty, it will being some routine. But for now I will take it a day at a time.