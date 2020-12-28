(363) - Frozen

Previous
Monday, 28th December

I have always found it an odd time of year. Its a week of eternal Sundays, a Groundhog Day where everything is the same and nobody really knows what day it is. Where time itself, seems frozen.

It's usually a time where I think ahead to the new year, and put in plans and goals for the next 12 months. A chance to wipe the slate clean.

But it doesn't feel like I can do any of that this time round. Instead I am bumbling from day to day in an unproductive, uncertain manner.

The new year will bring some certainty, it will being some routine. But for now I will take it a day at a time.
Paul Hudson

