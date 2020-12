(364) - The Lull

Tuesday, 29th December



These are the days when I look back, I won't be able to remember. Keeping busy and staying home, I have been doing that for most of this year to be honest.



Also playing with the new train set that A got for Christmas. It's nice for us to be able to spend time building and playing with it together. Problem is, I want a real train set now. Maybe I need a new shed in the garden for it.