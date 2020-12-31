(366) - Project 366

Previous
Thursday, 31st December

Cromwell in the cold misty light.

This is the end of quite a year. I have nothing profound to say. I have nothing inspirational to quote.

When I began this project I could not have comprehended just how events would cause my life to change. I am glad I documented it.

And I will be starting again tomorrow to document 2021.

Thanks for looking at, and commenting on these photos. Perhaps next year I will be able to spend the time interacting with the community here. Happy new year.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
