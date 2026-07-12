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Morning Glory by heartside
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Morning Glory

Hopetoun, Victoria, Australia.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Keren - Heartside -

ace
@heartside
Hi, my name is Keren. I have another profile here from years ago and some may remember me as 'Pigeons Farm'. Yet, so much has...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice blue hour shot! Good food in there.
July 12th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Me likey a lot
July 12th, 2026  
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