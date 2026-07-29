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The boys keep growing by heartside
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The boys keep growing

Boots and Reksio are growing up fast. They are now 6 months old.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Keren - Heartside -

ace
@heartside
Hi, my name is Keren. I have another profile here from years ago and some may remember me as 'Pigeons Farm'. Yet, so much has...
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Merrelyn ace
They are very cute.
July 29th, 2026  
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