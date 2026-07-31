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Sick Puppy by heartside
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Sick Puppy

I had to rush boots to the vet today, he had a severe allergic reaction to something and couldn't breath properly and had big lumps turn up all over his body.

Thankfully the gave him two injections and around 1 hour later he was feeling better.

31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Keren - Heartside -

ace
@heartside
Hi, my name is Keren. I have another profile here from years ago and some may remember me as 'Pigeons Farm'. Yet, so much has...
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