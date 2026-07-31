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Sick Puppy
I had to rush boots to the vet today, he had a severe allergic reaction to something and couldn't breath properly and had big lumps turn up all over his body.
Thankfully the gave him two injections and around 1 hour later he was feeling better.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Keren - Heartside -
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@heartside
Hi, my name is Keren. I have another profile here from years ago and some may remember me as 'Pigeons Farm'. Yet, so much has...
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Photo Details
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Album
Boots and Reksio
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
31st July 2026 12:25pm
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