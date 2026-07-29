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18 / 365
Mid Morning Moon
Austin Street, Hopetoun.
My last view before I stepped into work this morning. Just Captivating.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Keren - Heartside -
ace
@heartside
Hi, my name is Keren. I have another profile here from years ago and some may remember me as 'Pigeons Farm'. Yet, so much has...
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Photo Details
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Album
Hopetoun
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
29th July 2026 7:10am
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moon
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hopetoun
Mags
ace
Beautiful! The moon just looks so much bigger when it's close to the horizon.
July 29th, 2026
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