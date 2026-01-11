Sign up
10 / 365
2026.01.11 Roots of Draecaena Fragrans
Hydroponic plant. Posted late due to weekend hibernation.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Heather L. Loyd
@heatherlloyd
I'm an office admin for a small nonprofit in a small Pacific Northwest town. I started taking photos as a child of things I thought...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SD1300 IS
Taken
12th January 2026 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
plant
,
roots
,
hydroponic
,
root system
,
dracaena fragrans
