day 4 by heathermarshall
4 / 365

day 4

just the bible on ms. phat & what the doctor suggests will help her anxiety.... too bad we already do almost EVERYTHING on this page.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

heather marshall

@heathermarshall
