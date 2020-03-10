Previous
71 by heathermarshall
70 / 365

71

when you refund the first three tickets you purchased for Christmas and then got EXTREMELY lucky getting THIRD ROW SEATS TO STASSIS SHOW!!!!!!!!!!!! ....lets just hope corona virus doesn't cancel the show......
10th March 2020

heather marshall

@heathermarshall
