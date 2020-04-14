Previous
day 106 by heathermarshall
105 / 365

day 106

well.. this is the last morning for a little bit until i walk into 900 - were closed down for the time being because of this virus. 100 is shut down as well, everyone on site to 500.
heather marshall

@heathermarshall
