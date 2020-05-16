Previous
day 138 by heathermarshall
137 / 365

day 138

well.. another fire and this week at auntie anns... lets just say i drank WAYYYY too much and felt it the next morning! HA!!
16th May 2020

heather marshall

@heathermarshall
