IMG_0598 by heathertimbrook
1 / 365

IMG_0598

Starting a 365 day journey on the worst allergy day of the season. Spent most of the day next to my furry friend, who is the best napper.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Heather Timbrook

@heathertimbrook
0% complete

