Droplets on the Rose by hedgehogd
Droplets on the Rose

Little rain droplets on the rose.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Adrianna

@hedgehogd
Wilson Penate
That is a beautiful capture, great composition. Keep up the good work!
November 7th, 2022  
Adrianna
Thank you! 😀
November 7th, 2022  
