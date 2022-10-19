Previous
Fungi by heftler
Fungi

What makes people want to eat them?
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Mark

@heftler
JeannieC57
I love your DOF, POV and lighting. This image is spectacular... and some wild mushrooms are edible. I can't ID them enough to be sure of my ID skills.
October 19th, 2022  
