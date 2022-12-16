Previous
After the Snow, the Fog Rolls In by heftler
After the Snow, the Fog Rolls In

Rain, fog, shroud the lake.
Black-winged crows walk its surface.
Ice, yet unbroken.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Mark

@heftler
